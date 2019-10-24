TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 272,290 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,511,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 129,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.