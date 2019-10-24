TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 104,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 201.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 96.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $7,530,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

