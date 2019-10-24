Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 685,526 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 808,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

TNXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

