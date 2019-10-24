Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 86000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $985,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Tinkerine Studios Company Profile (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

