Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,334 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 73,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,960. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.99 million. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

TTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 180,014 shares of company stock worth $446,832. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

