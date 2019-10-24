Thomas W. Sweet Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $4,999,000.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Dell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.