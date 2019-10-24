Thomas W. Sweet Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $4,999,000.00.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Dell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
