Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE:TMG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Thermal Energy International has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.09.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

