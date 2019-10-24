TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 344,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.69.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,844.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 170,549 shares of company stock worth $493,167. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

