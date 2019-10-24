The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.16

Shares of The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.48. The Zweig Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 128,333 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Zweig Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of The Zweig Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

