The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 192,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,018,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

