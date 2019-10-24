The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $15.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

