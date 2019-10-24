Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $508.75 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $508.75 million and $14.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00010287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004323 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

