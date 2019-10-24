Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 87.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

