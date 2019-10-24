Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises 5.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Textron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

