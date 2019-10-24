Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.91-1.09 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.91-1.09 EPS.

TXN stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 972,295 shares of company stock worth $123,904,152 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

