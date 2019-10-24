Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 44000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21.

Get Telson Mining alerts:

Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.