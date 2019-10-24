Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Tech Data news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.