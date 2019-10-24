Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.04. The company had a trading volume of 90,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $872.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,382.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

