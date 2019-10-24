Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.72. The company had a trading volume of 851,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,658. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

