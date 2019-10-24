Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Target stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 594,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

