Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $55.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

TLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Talend by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,442,000 after acquiring an additional 493,506 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Talend by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,379,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Talend by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Talend by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 246,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,975,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

