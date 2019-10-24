Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.64. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 17.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 136,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.