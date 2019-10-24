T Clarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.65

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.65 and traded as low as $99.00. T Clarke shares last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 5,806 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $43.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

