Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $12.12 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $12.12 million and $870,207.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00659835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013649 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 567,306,105 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.