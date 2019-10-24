SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 37,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.52.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.