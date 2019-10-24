Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by FSI Group LLC

FSI Group LLC cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,632 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for 5.5% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FSI Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,725. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

