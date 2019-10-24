Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.55. Synacor shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 8,461 shares traded.

SYNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synacor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synacor during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 93.4% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 129.1% during the second quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 556,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

