Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.18. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.64.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.