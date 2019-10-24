Symantec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 912% compared to the typical volume of 523 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Symantec by 995.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Symantec by 319.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Symantec by 126.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.