Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Swipe has a market cap of $112.91 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00024626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00228182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.01480105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

