Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded up $34.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.34. The company had a trading volume of 112,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,759. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.75 and a 200-day moving average of $385.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.93.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.