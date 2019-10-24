Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 83.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

