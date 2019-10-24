SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.62 million during the quarter. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

