SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. SuperCoin has a market cap of $30,582.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,922,954 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

