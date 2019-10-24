SunTrust Banks Weighs in on FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,484,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 136,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 596.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

