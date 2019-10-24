SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of STI opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.