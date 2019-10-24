SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.95.
Shares of STI opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.57.
In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
About SunTrust Banks
SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.