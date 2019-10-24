SunTrust Banks Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $70.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 53.8% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

