SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,739. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $119,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

