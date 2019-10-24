Suncor Energy (SU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU):
- 10/22/2019 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/18/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00.
- 10/11/2019 – Suncor Energy was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2019 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.
- 9/4/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2019 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
