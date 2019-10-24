Suncor Energy (SU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU):

10/22/2019 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00.

10/11/2019 – Suncor Energy was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

9/4/2019 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.