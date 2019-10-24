Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,589. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $157.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

