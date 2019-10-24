Substratum Trading Up 2.6% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $857.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Tidex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, COSS, BiteBTC, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

