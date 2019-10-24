Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 5.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $60,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,765,000 after buying an additional 175,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.10. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

