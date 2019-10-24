Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after buying an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after buying an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,049,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

