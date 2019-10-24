Strs Ohio Sells 2,320 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

