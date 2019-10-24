Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

