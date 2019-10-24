Strs Ohio Has $23.95 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of PPL worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.18 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

