Strs Ohio Has $19.35 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

