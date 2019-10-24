Strs Ohio Acquires 1,482 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of MNST opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

