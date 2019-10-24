Strs Ohio Acquires 1,302,103 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3,109.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Centurylink worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 563.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Centurylink by 279.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Centurylink by 96.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

