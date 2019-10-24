Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Strikepoint Gold Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

